GalaxEye launches Drishti OptoSAR satellite aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

Drishti uses NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI

Drishti uses onboard AI powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin platform to analyze data right in space. It captures images at 1.5-meter resolution and can revisit any spot on the globe every seven to 10 days.

GalaxEye already has distribution deals in over 20 countries and has discussed the project with Indian defense and agriculture ministries, and agencies such as the Defence Space Agency, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy have been tracking the program.

They plan to build a larger constellation of 8 to 12 satellites over the next four years, so expect even more eyes on Earth soon!