GalaxEye launches Drishti OptoSAR satellite aboard SpaceX Falcon 9
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based startup, just launched its Drishti satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9. Drishti is being called the world's first OptoSAR satellite, a big deal for Earth observation tech.
Thanks to its electro-optical and synthetic-aperture radar sensors, it can snap sharp images day or night, rain or shine.
The tech is designed to help with things like disaster response and infrastructure planning by delivering reliable images when they're needed most.
Drishti uses NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI
Drishti uses onboard AI powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin platform to analyze data right in space. It captures images at 1.5-meter resolution and can revisit any spot on the globe every seven to 10 days.
GalaxEye already has distribution deals in over 20 countries and has discussed the project with Indian defense and agriculture ministries, and agencies such as the Defence Space Agency, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy have been tracking the program.
They plan to build a larger constellation of 8 to 12 satellites over the next four years, so expect even more eyes on Earth soon!