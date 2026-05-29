GalaxEye launches mission Drishti on SpaceX rocket from California

Pixxel NRO contract, Skyroot raises $60 million

GalaxEye established contact with Drishti.

Meanwhile, Pixxel landed a major contract with the US National Reconnaissance Office and revealed Pathfinder, India's first orbital data center satellite coming in 2026 with onboard AI.

At an industry event in Italy, nine Indian space-tech firms formed new international partnerships.

And back home, Skyroot Aerospace became India's first space-tech unicorn after raising $60 million to boost rocket launches and tech development.