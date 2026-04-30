GalaxEye Space to launch Mission Drishti, largest private Indian satellite

Drishti uses OptoSAR and NVIDIA AI

Drishti uses unique OptoSAR tech that fuses optical and radar sensors, giving it three times more information than a standalone sensor.

It can check things like crop health and the chemical makeup of land, even during storms, and supports India's defense and disaster response teams with reliable information.

Powered by an NVIDIA AI chip, it processes data right in space at sharp 1.8-meter resolution.

GalaxEye also plans to launch more satellites by 2029 to have a fleet of satellites providing daily updates.