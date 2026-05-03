GalaxEye to launch cloud-penetrating 'Drishti' satellite on SpaceX Falcon 9 Technology May 03, 2026

GalaxEye, a Bengaluru startup, is about to launch Drishti, an Earth observation satellite designed to see through India's frequent clouds and tricky weather.

The launch is set for May 3 at 12:29pm IST on SpaceX's Falcon 9 from California.

Drishti stands out by combining a multispectral camera with radar tech, making it easier to get clear images even when the skies aren't cooperating.