GalaxEye to launch cloud-penetrating 'Drishti' satellite on SpaceX Falcon 9
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru startup, is about to launch Drishti, an Earth observation satellite designed to see through India's frequent clouds and tricky weather.
The launch is set for May 3 at 12:29pm IST on SpaceX's Falcon 9 from California.
Drishti stands out by combining a multispectral camera with radar tech, making it easier to get clear images even when the skies aren't cooperating.
Drishti to provide 1.5-meter images
Drishti will deliver sharp 1.5-meter-resolution images, helping with things like disaster management and keeping an eye on infrastructure.
GalaxEye plans more satellites with even better resolution down the line.
Supported by ISRO and born at IIT Madras, this project highlights how India's private space sector is stepping up as a global innovator in space tech.