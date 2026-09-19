GalaxEye's OptoSAR lets satellites see Earth anytime, Suyash Singh says
Technology
GalaxEye is shaking up satellite imaging with its OptoSAR technology, which blends optical and radar sensors to give clear pictures of Earth, even through clouds, smoke, or darkness.
Founder & CEO Suyash Singh recently shared how this breakthrough means we can see the planet's surface any time, no matter the weather.
GalaxEye targets 30 satellites by 2030
GalaxEye's satellite Mission Drishti was a 190-kilogram satellite launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9.
Although a solar storm disrupted the mission soon after deployment, the team isn't slowing down.
They're aiming to put 30 satellites in orbit by 2030 to help with defense, disaster response, and commercial needs.