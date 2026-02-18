Why Galgotias University was asked to vacate AI Impact Summit

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, following a controversy over its display of a Chinese robotic dog as its own creation. The university was shown the door after facing major backlash on social media , which it countered by saying it never claimed to have built the device. However, this clarification was also fact-checked, with a community note on X stating that Galgotias claimed at the summit that their team developed the robodog.

Controversy The controversy began over 'Orion' robodog The controversy began when Galgotias University showcased a surveillance robotic dog called "Orion" at the AI Summit in Delhi. However, it was later revealed that this was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an original creation of the university. The Unitree Go2 is a commercially available robodog that can be easily purchased for around $2,800 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh).

Response to criticism We never claimed to have built robodog, says Galgotias In response to the online backlash, Galgotias University issued a clarification on social media, stating that it never claimed to have made the robotic dog. "Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so," the university said in its statement. "What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat."

