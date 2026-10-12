Galleri5 launches AI filmmaking platform at Hyderabad NXT event

The Galleri5 AI Studio packs 200-plus, over 200 AI models for everything from VFX to digital avatars, handling full film production from start to finish.

Unlike basic video apps, it keeps characters and visuals consistent across scenes, something pros really care about.

It's already been used in big projects like Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, and thanks to a partnership with BytePlus, it is available to creators, filmmakers, and production companies through its self-serve platform at g5.video.