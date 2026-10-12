Galleri5 launches AI filmmaking platform at Hyderabad NXT event
Galleri5 just launched a fresh AI-powered filmmaking platform at Hyderabad's NXT in AI event, aiming to make movie-making faster and more flexible.
Founder and CEO, Galleri5 Rahul Regulapati says the tech blends AI with traditional tools, letting creators scale up projects and keep control over their vision.
Galleri5 Studio packs 200+ AI models
The Galleri5 AI Studio packs 200-plus, over 200 AI models for everything from VFX to digital avatars, handling full film production from start to finish.
Unlike basic video apps, it keeps characters and visuals consistent across scenes, something pros really care about.
It's already been used in big projects like Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, and thanks to a partnership with BytePlus, it is available to creators, filmmakers, and production companies through its self-serve platform at g5.video.