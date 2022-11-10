Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 10: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 10, 2022, 09:55 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more thrilling is the in-game collectibles which can be purchased using real money or for free by using redeemable codes. The codes unlock free access to an extensive range of in-game items such as armor, diamonds, pets, skins, weapons, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 as the upgraded version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The exclusive bonuses equip players on the battlefield and propel them to better rankings on the scoreboard.

The engaging gameplay, improved graphics, frequent updates, and the free rewards program have attributed to the game's growing popularity.

The codes expire within 12-18 hours

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours. Each user can claim as many codes as they want but each code is valid only once.

Here are the codes for November 10

The codes for today i.e. November 10 have been listed below: PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the corresponding reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.