Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Feb 13, 202409:49 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the hit battle royale game from 111 Dot Studios, has released redeem codes for today i.e. February 13. These codes grant players access to free in-game items like skins, weapons, and character upgrades. Keep in mind that these redeem codes are only available for a limited time (up to 18 hours) and for the first 500 users.

Free codes

Codes for today can unlock special weapons and distinctive skins

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are unique 12-character alphanumeric combinations that unlock various in-game items and rewards. For February 13, the available redeem codes are: FVUJFTKLYUKOU7Y, F65ARQEFDVWB3EN, FRJTKIBUVGTBNRM FJKTIYUHNGFDRIT, F5JUH6NMHIONBJH, FNU76AT5RFDQV2B F3NH4JR5TYI8U7Y, FVGTDBNRJK5O6KY, FMGKOVUYFUYEQD

How to redeem

Codes can only be redeemed via the official site

To redeem the codes, visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in to the game using your registered account, input any redeem code into the dialog box, and click the "Confirm" button. Once you have redeemed the code, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day. The codes can also be used to purchase items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute, and more.