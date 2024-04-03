Next Article

Active codes can only be claimed by a maximum of 500 registered gamers per day

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Mudit Dube 09:25 am Apr 03, 202409:25 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, the highly praised battle royale game, has released its redeem codes for today. The redeem codes come with a validity period of 12-18 hours. After this period, they become invalid. Players who want to secure various free rewards such as gold, diamonds, skins, characters, and in-game weapons should visit the redemption website to claim these codes.

Code limit

Garena Free Fire MAX codes valid for limited users

Today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are as follows: FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q, FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K, FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF, FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE, FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH, FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K, FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C, FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN, FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X, FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL, FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV, FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W, FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6 FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A, FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y, FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V, FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B, FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E, FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS, FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M, FO1A6P9G2R3Y5IZJ, FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX These active codes can only be claimed by a maximum of 500 registered gamers per day. If a player misses out on claiming the codes today, they will have to wait for a new list.

Code redemption

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official rewards website and log in using your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, or Facebook. A list of codes will be displayed on the screen which players can copy one at a time and paste them in the dialog box. After clicking submit and confirm, free rewards and weapons will be dispatched to the player's game mailbox for use whenever they wish.