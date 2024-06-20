In brief Simplifying... In brief Garena Free Fire MAX has released unique redeem codes for June 20, unlocking a variety of in-game rewards.

To claim these, players need to log into the official rewards website with a registered account, input the codes, and confirm.

The rewards will arrive in the game's mailbox within a day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Redeem codes help unlock free in-game items

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 20

By Akash Pandey 09:11 am Jun 20, 202409:11 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, a widely played battle royale game in India, has unveiled new redeem codes for today. These codes offer players the opportunity to acquire desired in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and other valuable rewards. The rewards enhance the gaming experience and offer strategic advantages on the virtual battlefield. It's important to note that the redeem codes have a limited lifespan of 12-18 hours, and only the first 500 registered users can claim these codes.

List

Codes provide access to coveted in-game items

Each code is a unique alphanumeric combination which helps unlock a variety of exciting rewards: U5W8Y2Z4A6B1C87E, 9B1C84D6F8G3H5J7, N2P5R7T9U1V38X6Z, 4A6C8D92F4G7H9J1. L3M59N7P9Q1R4T6V, X7Z9A2B4C6D98E1G, Q3W9SE2R5T7Y1U4I, K6L2M8N3P1RS9T5W. V4X5Z8A6B7C38D9F, G1H3J85K7L9M2N4P, Y7Z9A1B4C6D88E2G, 6F9H1J3K7L4M2N5P. I8K2M4N7P9Q38R5T, D6G28J4L7M9N1P3Q, 2H4J69K8L1M3N5P7, 2X9U6Y4A8B3C7D5F. J6R3D7NS9P1T8U2W, E4F5H7K1L2M9NS3P, T5R2V9SW1X6Y3Z8A, 7B9C1D4F6G8H2SSJ.

Steps

Check out the code redemption process

To redeem the codes, players must visit the official rewards website and log in using any registered account like Gmail, X, Apple, or Facebook. They then need to copy these codes one at a time, paste them in the dialog box before hitting submit, and confirm. The rewards will be sent to your game's mailbox within 24 hours of redemption.