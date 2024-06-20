Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 20
Garena Free Fire MAX, a widely played battle royale game in India, has unveiled new redeem codes for today. These codes offer players the opportunity to acquire desired in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and other valuable rewards. The rewards enhance the gaming experience and offer strategic advantages on the virtual battlefield. It's important to note that the redeem codes have a limited lifespan of 12-18 hours, and only the first 500 registered users can claim these codes.
Codes provide access to coveted in-game items
Each code is a unique alphanumeric combination which helps unlock a variety of exciting rewards: U5W8Y2Z4A6B1C87E, 9B1C84D6F8G3H5J7, N2P5R7T9U1V38X6Z, 4A6C8D92F4G7H9J1. L3M59N7P9Q1R4T6V, X7Z9A2B4C6D98E1G, Q3W9SE2R5T7Y1U4I, K6L2M8N3P1RS9T5W. V4X5Z8A6B7C38D9F, G1H3J85K7L9M2N4P, Y7Z9A1B4C6D88E2G, 6F9H1J3K7L4M2N5P. I8K2M4N7P9Q38R5T, D6G28J4L7M9N1P3Q, 2H4J69K8L1M3N5P7, 2X9U6Y4A8B3C7D5F. J6R3D7NS9P1T8U2W, E4F5H7K1L2M9NS3P, T5R2V9SW1X6Y3Z8A, 7B9C1D4F6G8H2SSJ.
Check out the code redemption process
To redeem the codes, players must visit the official rewards website and log in using any registered account like Gmail, X, Apple, or Facebook. They then need to copy these codes one at a time, paste them in the dialog box before hitting submit, and confirm. The rewards will be sent to your game's mailbox within 24 hours of redemption.