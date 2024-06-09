Next Article

These codes offer a wide range of rewards to enhance the gaming experience

Garena Free Fire MAX unveils reward codes for June 9

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has launched new reward codes for June 9, 2024. These codes are unique combinations of letters and numbers, that can be redeemed for in-game items without spending any real money. Players can acquire skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. It is advised to use reward codes as soon as you receive them since they are often time-limited.

List

Check out reward codes released today

The reward codes released on June 9 include a variety of combinations such as: 4G6HJ9KL3NM2PQRX, Y5ATU7CE8VW1XY2Z, B7D4F9G2HJ3K6MNP, S8W9X3Y4Z5B6C7DE. F2GH3JKL5MN6P8QR, Y9ATUV1WX2YZ3BCD, 4E6FGH8IJ2KL3MNP, RS9TU7V8WX3YZ5AB. 6CD8F9GH0JK2M4NP, XYZ1BC2DE3FG4HIJ, 5KL6MN7PQR9STUVW, 8XY9Z1AB2CD3EF4G. HIJ5KL6MN7PQR9ST, VWX0YZ1AB2CDE3FG, 4HIJ6KL7MNP8QR9S, UV0WX1YZ2AB3CDEF. 5HIJ6KL7MNP9QRST, WX0YZ1AB2CDE4FGH, 7KL8MN9PQR0STUVW, YZ1AB2C3DE4FG5HI.

Steps

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem the codes, players need to visit the official redemption website and log in using their game account. The site supports various login options including Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or X. After logging in, players can enter the reward code into a text box and click on the confirm button to submit it. If the code is valid, a confirmation message will appear and rewards can be found in the player's in-game mail section.