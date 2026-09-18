Gargi Agrawalla wins UK James Dyson Award for SIVO.GO device
Technology
Gargi Agrawalla, a Loughborough University graduate who is profoundly deaf herself, just won the UK James Dyson Award for SIVO.GO, a portable device that alerts deaf and hard of hearing people to sounds like doorbells and alarms.
Agrawalla to test SIVO.GO with £5,000
Agrawalla plans to use her £5,000 prize to test and improve the device so it works smoothly in real-life situations.
She said her next objective was to continue testing and developing SIVO.GO so that it can provide practical support for deaf and hard-of-hearing people in daily life.
SIVO.GO uses smart tech (like a MEMS microphone and sound-recognition model) to pick up important noises without needing Wi-Fi or cloud access, making it super practical for everyday use.