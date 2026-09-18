Gargi Agrawalla wins UK James Dyson Award for SIVO.GO device

Agrawalla plans to use her £5,000 prize to test and improve the device so it works smoothly in real-life situations.

She said her next objective was to continue testing and developing SIVO.GO so that it can provide practical support for deaf and hard-of-hearing people in daily life.

SIVO.GO uses smart tech (like a MEMS microphone and sound-recognition model) to pick up important noises without needing Wi-Fi or cloud access, making it super practical for everyday use.