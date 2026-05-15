Garmin Cirqa screenless tracker leaked by Ukrainian retailer, priced $510 Technology May 15, 2026

Garmin's next big thing, a screenless fitness tracker called Cirqa, just got leaked by a Ukrainian retailer.

The Cirqa is all about tracking your health 24/7 without a display, and comes in two sizes (S/M and L/XL) and colors (black and gray).

The surprise? It's reportedly priced at around $510, which is way above what you'd expect for this kind of device.