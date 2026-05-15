Garmin Cirqa screenless tracker leaked by Ukrainian retailer, priced $510
Technology
Garmin's next big thing, a screenless fitness tracker called Cirqa, just got leaked by a Ukrainian retailer.
The Cirqa is all about tracking your health 24/7 without a display, and comes in two sizes (S/M and L/XL) and colors (black and gray).
The surprise? It's reportedly priced at around $510, which is way above what you'd expect for this kind of device.
Cirqa $510 price far above rivals
Cirqa tracks heart rate, sleep, steps, and calories, pretty much the basics you'd want from a fitness band.
But compared to rivals like Fitbit Air ($100) or Whoop (subscription-based at $199 to $359 a year), Garmin's price tag stands out.
Unless there are some hidden superpowers under the hood, it'll have to work hard to justify that cost when it launches.