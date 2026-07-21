Garmin launches Cirqa tracker with no screen and $199.99 price
Garmin's new Cirqa fitness tracker is here, and it's all about keeping things simple: no screen, just pure tracking.
For $199.99, you get up to 10 days of battery life and round-the-clock health monitoring (think heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature) with zero subscription fees.
That's a nice change from rivals like Fitbit Air or Whoop 5.0 that lock features behind paywalls.
Cirqa available now on Garmin website
The Cirqa is available now on Garmin's website and comes with a comfy fabric strap that works on your wrist or as an armband (your call).
It tracks over 80 activities (from yoga to running), gives you detailed sleep scores, and even uses its skin temperature sensor to help track menstrual cycles or flag possible health issues like sleep apnea or asthma.
All your stats sync right into the Garmin Connect app for easy access.