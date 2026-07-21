Garmin launches Cirqa tracker with no screen and $199.99 price

Garmin's new Cirqa fitness tracker is here, and it's all about keeping things simple: no screen, just pure tracking.

For $199.99, you get up to 10 days of battery life and round-the-clock health monitoring (think heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature) with zero subscription fees.

That's a nice change from rivals like Fitbit Air or Whoop 5.0 that lock features behind paywalls.