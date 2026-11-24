Gartner: AI infrastructure to absorb $2.4 trillion by 2027
A fresh Gartner report says that by 2027, nearly 60% of all global AI spending, about $2.4 trillion, will go straight into building the infrastructure that powers AI.
That's out of a whopping $4 trillion total expected to be spent on AI worldwide.
The big jump shows just how much demand there is for smarter, faster tech everywhere.
Hyperscalers and neoclouds boost AI infrastructure
Growth comes from the continued build out of AI infrastructure by hyperscalers and neocloud providers, along with higher AI-optimized server prices.
Spending on things like AI services ($746 billion), software ($649 billion), and specialized servers ($957.2 billion) is set to soar.
There's also a rising need for better AI security and new applications.
Gartner's John-David Lovelock puts it simply: "Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally," said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst, Chief of Research at Gartner.