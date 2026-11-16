Gartner finds 74% plan agentic AI rollout while governance lags
A Q2 2026 Gartner survey of more than 2,000 CIOs and technology executives shows that 74% of organizations plan to roll out agentic AI within the next year, but most don't have the right governance in place yet, especially in India and Asia-Pacific, where only 14% of CIOs in India and Asia-Pacific currently have agentic AI governance capabilities in place.
Basically, companies are jumping into AI fast, while oversight and rules are still catching up.
Gartner urges clear business goals, reskilling
Gartner experts warn that this gap could lead to some messy surprises if things go wrong.
Even though AI tools are making developers 20% to 25% more productive this year, companies are actually spending more on getting good results from AI than they did two years ago.
The advice? Pick AI projects with clear business goals and focus on reskilling teams so you get the benefits without the headaches.