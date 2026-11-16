Gartner finds 74% plan agentic AI rollout while governance lags

A Q2 2026 Gartner survey of more than 2,000 CIOs and technology executives shows that 74% of organizations plan to roll out agentic AI within the next year, but most don't have the right governance in place yet, especially in India and Asia-Pacific, where only 14% of CIOs in India and Asia-Pacific currently have agentic AI governance capabilities in place.

Basically, companies are jumping into AI fast, while oversight and rules are still catching up.