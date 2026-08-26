Gartner forecasts AI security market will near $4.8B by 2027
AI security is about to get a lot bigger. Gartner says the market will reach nearly $4.8 billion by 2027 and could jump to $7.7 billion the next year.
As companies invest more in AI, new risks are popping up, like supply chain attacks and flaws in open-source code.
By 2029, more than half of successful cyberattacks targeting AI agents will target things like weak access controls and prompt injections, so there is a big need for smarter security tools.
Application security to reach nearly $851 million
The market breaks down into four main areas: application security, usage control, governance platforms, and gateways.
Application security is set to lead spending, reaching nearly $851 million in 2027, but usage control is growing fastest at 73%.
With more autonomous AI systems (which can be tricky to secure), advanced tools like runtime protection and gateways are becoming essential.
Gartner warns growth may drive acquisitions
Established tech companies are adding more AI features to their products while AI application security and AI usage control are attracting a growing number of startups.
Gartner thinks this fast growth could lead to bigger companies snapping up smaller ones as everyone races to stay ahead in AI security.