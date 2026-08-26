Gartner forecasts AI security market will near $4.8B by 2027

AI security is about to get a lot bigger. Gartner says the market will reach nearly $4.8 billion by 2027 and could jump to $7.7 billion the next year.

As companies invest more in AI, new risks are popping up, like supply chain attacks and flaws in open-source code.

By 2029, more than half of successful cyberattacks targeting AI agents will target things like weak access controls and prompt injections, so there is a big need for smarter security tools.