Gartner warns cheaper AI tokens may not lower corporate spending
Just because AI tokens are getting cheaper doesn't mean companies will actually spend less.
Gartner points out that token costs have jumped five to 10 times in just six months, mainly because vendors switched from subscriptions to pay-as-you-go pricing.
Plus, if AI tools aren't set up smartly and end up doing extra, unnecessary work, businesses could see their bills go up instead of down.
Akriti Kapoor urges right model use
Gartner's Akriti Kapoor, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, suggests companies should focus on using the right AI models for each task and cut out extra data inputs, rather than just trying to negotiate with vendors.
She also noted that while vendors promised 50, 60%, the real gains are usually closer to 20%.
Interestingly, organizations that redesign their workflows around AI can see efficiency jump by up to 30%.
With global spending on AI expected to hit $4 trillion by 2027, making smart choices now matters more than ever.