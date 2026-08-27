Gates Foundation and India announce AI partnership for farmers
The Gates Foundation is joining forces with India to roll out AI tools for farmers.
Announced today, this partnership could help farmers access better weather updates, soil health insights, and market price information (all powered by India's digital public infrastructure, the agri-stack process, and Bharat-VISTAAR programs).
Gates Foundation backs Bharat-VISTAAR and ICAR
This effort will boost programs like Bharat-VISTAAR that use AI to support farmers across the country, especially women.
The Gates Foundation is also deepening its research with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to improve crops and livestock.
CEO Mark Suzman called India's digital approach a model for other developing countries and said the foundation is excited to help scale these solutions across Asia and Africa.