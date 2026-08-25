Gates Foundation praises India as AI hotbed in New Delhi

India is making big waves in the world of artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to affordable tech for developing countries.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, called India "one of the hotbeds of innovation in AI" and "This is an area where India again is leading the world" at a conference in New Delhi.

He pointed out how the Gates Foundation is building low-cost diagnostic sensors and smart AI tools with its partners that can stand toe-to-to-toe with those from top hospitals.