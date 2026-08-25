Gates Foundation praises India as AI hotbed in New Delhi
India is making big waves in the world of artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to affordable tech for developing countries.
Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, called India "one of the hotbeds of innovation in AI" and "This is an area where India again is leading the world" at a conference in New Delhi.
He pointed out how the Gates Foundation is building low-cost diagnostic sensors and smart AI tools with its partners that can stand toe-to-to-toe with those from top hospitals.
Gates Foundation will scale Indian AI
The Gates Foundation is backing AI projects in India that help out where resources are tight: think sensors to monitor pregnant women or spot diseases like tuberculosis.
They're also supporting an interactive application for smallholder farmers that gives access to best-in-class weather forecasting, soil-health information and guidance on fertilizers and seeds, as well as government support, extension services and subsidies.
Suzman shared that the plan is to take these successful ideas across the continent of Africa, showing just how much affordable innovation from India can change lives.