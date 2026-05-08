Gayatri Goundadkar's 'Steady Hands' wins Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2026
Technology
Gayatri Goundadkar, a 20-year-old from Pune, just won Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2026 for her app "Steady Hands."
Inspired by her grandmother, the app uses Apple Pencil stabilization to help seniors with hand tremors draw digital art smoothly, making creativity more accessible for everyone.
Goundadkar among 50 winners attending WWDC
Gayatri is one of only 50 winners worldwide and among four special awardees from India, Germany, Ghana, and South Korea.
She will get to visit WWDC 2026 in California, interact with experts, and even meet Apple CEO Tim Cook.