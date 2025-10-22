Next Article
Gboard update lets you hide period, comma keys for cleaner look
Technology
Google just dropped a Gboard update (version 16.0) that lets you hide the period and comma keys for a cleaner keyboard look.
You can toggle each key on or off in Settings > Preferences, so your bottom row can be as minimal as you want.
What happens if you turn off these keys?
If you turn off these keys, you can still get a period by double-tapping the spacebar, but commas will take an extra tap in the symbol menu.
It's perfect if you want fewer accidental taps or just like things simple—but maybe less handy if you use punctuation all the time.
Update rolling out globally on both stable and beta channels
This update is rolling out globally on both stable and beta channels with no region lock, giving everyone more ways to personalize their keyboard setup.
It's another sign that Google wants Gboard to fit how you type.