Geetha Vani Rayasam seeks AI policy updates at PubliCon 2026
Technology
Geetha Vani Rayasam, head of CSIR-NIScPR, says AI is changing so fast that old policies just do not cut it anymore.
At PubliCon 2026, she called for regular updates to AI regulations in research and publishing so rules can actually keep pace with new technology.
Rayasam urges publishing quality over quantity
Rayasam emphasized that researchers should be open about using AI for things like data analysis or literature reviews, though quick fixes with tools like Grammarly are not a big deal.
She also highlighted the need for solid ethics training and evolving policies for AI use in research and publishing.
Her main message: focus on quality over quantity in publishing, because too much pressure can hurt research integrity.