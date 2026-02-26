Gemini can now do things inside your Android apps

Google is detailing AppFunctions, an early-stage developer capability that lets its AI, Gemini, actually do stuff inside your Android apps. Quietly announced last year and now being fully detailed today (Feb 26, 2026) as part of Android 16 and Jetpack, it gives developers a way to let Gemini handle real tasks on your phone.

For instance, you can ask Gemini to set reminders for you Think reminders like "Remind me to pick up my package at work today at 5 PM," or more complex things—like digging up a noodle recipe from an email and dropping the ingredients into your shopping list.

Basically, Gemini can jump between apps and connect the dots for you.

Gemini can also pull up specific photos from Samsung Gallery If you've got a Galaxy S26 running OneUI 8.5, you can ask Gemini (by voice or text) to pull up specific photos from Samsung Gallery.

It also hooks into Google Calendar, Notes, and Tasks—so managing stuff across different apps gets way easier.