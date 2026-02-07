Gemini can now pull info from your Google apps
Google just dropped a beta feature called Personal Intelligence for its Gemini AI (available to Pro and Ultra users in the US).
It links up with your Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search history to give you responses that are actually about you—not just general info.
How it works
Personal Intelligence uses advanced Gemini models to pull details from your emails, photos, videos, and searches—without flooding you with random stuff.
Ask about your vacation plans? It'll check your travel pics, flight bookings in Gmail, YouTube watch history, and past searches to give a super relevant answer.
It can help you remember things you might have forgotten
It can help track client commitments by scanning emails or remind you of moments you forgot—like surfacing old photos from Google Photos.
Basically: less digging through apps yourself.
You're in control
You're in control—it's opt-in only. Disconnect any app whenever you want, and Gemini will try to show where it got its info.
The feature works on web, Android, and iOS and is initially rolling out to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US it's not available to users under 18.