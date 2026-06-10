Gemini errors across platforms left some prompts bouncing back
Technology
Gemini had a rough Wednesday: some users on the web, iOS, Android, macOS, and Chrome ran into "Something Went Wrong" errors (like 1099 or 1076).
Some people even saw their prompts bounce right back instead of getting answers.
Google's Josh Woodward confirmed Gemini outage
The outage started showing up early in the morning and soon hit some users.
By mid-morning, Google's Josh Woodward confirmed the issue and reassured users: Gemini is currently experiencing an outage.