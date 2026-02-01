Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, now built into Google Maps
Technology
Google Maps just got smarter for walkers and cyclists—Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, is now built in.
You can launch it by tapping the Gemini icon or saying "Hey Google," making it easier to get help on the go.
Gemini answers questions like "What neighborhood am I in?" or "What are top-rated restaurants nearby?"
It gives directions using landmarks (like "turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant"), helps cyclists check their ETA, peek at their calendar, or send hands-free texts—so you can stay focused on your route.
This update is rolling out globally on Android and iOS.
Gemini replaces Google Assistant in these modes, and proactive traffic alerts are rolling out now in the US on Android—even if you're not actively navigating.