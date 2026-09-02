Gemini Notebook adds 70+ languages and around 60 seconds videos
Technology
Google just upgraded its Gemini Notebook's Short Video Overviews, so you can turn your notes, docs, and links into vertical videos of around 60 seconds, now with support for more than 70 additional languages.
They've also added new English options for Australia, the UK and India to make those recaps feel more local.
Gemini limited to Ultra and Pro
The new language support rolls out this week on web and mobile, but only for Ultra and Pro plan users.
Plus, Google's made usage limits more flexible: they reset every five hours to suit different tasks.
If you hit your limit, you can pause content generation and get a notification when your videos or slide decks are ready.