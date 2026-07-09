Gemini on Nest Hub and smart displays adds info cards
Technology
Google's Gemini voice assistant on Nest Hub and smart displays just got a major glow-up.
Now, when you ask about the weather or random facts, you'll see sleek new visual cards packed with more detailed info: think hourly and daily weather at a glance, all styled in Google's latest look.
Gemini adds feedback and sports updates
Browsing media is now smoother, and you can give instant feedback with thumbs up or down right on those cards.
Sports fans get a bonus: Gemini now delivers more accurate scores, schedules, and team standings.
Plus, chatting with your device feels way less clunky: no more awkward pauses for voice checks during back-to-back questions.