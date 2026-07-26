Gemini Spark arrives for $20 Google AI Pro US subscribers
Technology
Google's AI assistant, Gemini Spark, is now starting to roll out to subscribers on the $20-a-month Google AI Pro plan in the US.
Previously mainly available through the Ultra subscription, it's set to expand to more countries soon.
Gemini Spark edits Docs and Slides
Gemini Spark works behind the scenes, even offline, to organize your emails, travel plans, and expenses by connecting with apps like Gmail and Calendar.
You stay in control since it asks before taking big actions.
Recent updates let you edit shared Docs and Slides together or enhance files with Canvas.
A global rollout for AI Ultra subscribers is happening, too, except in a few regions like the EEA and Nigeria.