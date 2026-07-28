Gemini update simplifies 'Thinking level' picker and Android notification settings
Technology
Gemini's latest update makes the app way easier to use on Android and the web. The "Thinking level" picker is now just one simple option: no more confusing dropdowns.
Plus, you will be able to tweak your notification settings on Android for Daily brief, scheduled actions, responses, and Product updates and tips, so you only get alerts that matter to you.
Gemini Spark Android adds tabs, search
Gemini Spark on Android now organizes your tasks with handy top tabs like All, Scheduled, Needs input, In progress, and Completed, so finding what you need is quicker than ever.
They've also swapped out the old menu button for a search icon to help you jump straight to any task.