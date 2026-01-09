Gemini's big traffic jump: catching up to ChatGPT

ChatGPT still had way more visits—about 5.5 billion in December compared to Gemini's 1.7 billion—but Gemini is gaining fast. By the end of December, it had climbed from one-third to nearly 40% of ChatGPT's numbers. Over the past year, Gemini's growth was wild: up over 560%, while ChatGPT grew just under 50%.

Why is everyone suddenly using Gemini?

A big reason for this surge? You can use Gemini inside Google products you already know—like Search, Gmail, Docs, and Android—so you might be using it without realizing.

Plus, people tend to spend more time per visit on Gemini than on ChatGPT these days.

For now though, both are way ahead of other AI platforms like DeepSeek or Claude, which haven't cracked the same level of popularity yet.