Gemini's new temporary chat mode lets you talk to yourself
Google just rolled out a Temporary Chat feature for its Gemini chatbot, letting you have conversations that disappear after 72 hours.
These chats won't show up in your Recent Chats or Gemini Apps Activity, and Google says they aren't used to train AI models or personalize your experience—so your data stays more private.
How to start a temporary chat
To try it out, update your Gemini app, tap the hamburger menu in a chat window, and pick the new message icon inside a circle.
In Temporary Chat mode, anything you say is wiped after three days and doesn't affect future chats.
Responses are more generic since nothing's saved or personalized—ideal if you want extra privacy without leaving a trace.