Gemini's web traffic is soaring—here's what's up
Gemini, Google's AI, has shot up in web traffic share this year—from just 5.4% to 18.2%.
At the same time, ChatGPT dropped from a massive 87.2% to 68%.
According to Sam Badawi, this shift in web activity signals changing user preferences and Google's growing momentum.
Why is Gemini suddenly everywhere?
A lot of Gemini's rise comes from being built right into Google stuff you already use—like Chrome, Android, Search, Docs, and Gmail.
The AI Overviews feature alone has hit two billion monthly users this year!
Industry strategist Shay Boloor says Gemini is "capturing the flow" of our daily routines.
Still playing catch-up with ChatGPT
Even with all that growth, Gemini still trails behind ChatGPT in overall market share (ChatGPT holds 60-81%, while Gemini sits at 3-13.5%).
But with its user base now at 450 million monthly actives and Alphabet stock climbing all year, Gemini is definitely catching eyes—and clicks.