General Atomics unveils Gambit 6, its 1st combat drone

What's next for the Gambit 6

Gambit 6 is packed with features like electronic warfare, ground support, and air defense suppression.

It's designed to fly alongside high-tech fighter jets like the F-35, staying stealthy thanks to its modular build and hidden weapons bay.

General Atomics is aiming to get it into service by 2027, with special European versions planned for 2029—plus a push to build more of these drones locally in Europe as part of their global defense plans.