General Atomics unveils Gambit 6, its 1st combat drone
General Atomics just introduced the Gambit 6, the newest member of its drone family. Unlike earlier versions, this one isn't just for surveillance or training—it's built for real combat missions on the ground.
The Gambit series started in 2022 and now covers everything from air-to-air battles to pilot training.
What's next for the Gambit 6
Gambit 6 is packed with features like electronic warfare, ground support, and air defense suppression.
It's designed to fly alongside high-tech fighter jets like the F-35, staying stealthy thanks to its modular build and hidden weapons bay.
General Atomics is aiming to get it into service by 2027, with special European versions planned for 2029—plus a push to build more of these drones locally in Europe as part of their global defense plans.