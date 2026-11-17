General Autonomy's Param wins Bengaluru Tech Summit robot race 2026
Param, a four-legged robot from General Autonomy, took the spotlight by winning the debut robot race at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
More than just a competition, the event was all about showing off India's growing skills in robotics.
Param zipped through the designated track at up to 4.3 meters per second and handled every twist with ease.
Xterra's Dhav and Strider's M3 showcased
The summit wasn't just about Param: other robots like Dhav from Xterra Robotics (built for industrial surveillance) and M3 from Strider Robotics (originally made for defense) also got their moment to shine.
The whole event highlighted how Indian robotics is moving fast, branching into everything from security to industry, and highlighted India's growing capabilities in robotics.