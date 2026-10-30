Gemini now lets you generate and edit Google Docs files
What's the story
Google has announced a major update for its Gemini app. The new feature allows users to create, preview, and edit a variety of file formats including PDFs, Google Docs, Google Sheets, slide decks, Markdown files, TXT files, and code directly within the Gemini interface. The update is now available for all users. However, it must be noted that while PDF previews/editing works on both web and mobile platforms, other file formats are only supported by web version at this time.
Enhanced functionality
Edit files without leaving the Gemini app
The latest update from Google also lets users edit files without leaving the Gemini app.
You can expand documents to full-screen mode for easier editing and highlight text in files to ask Gemini questions or request changes.
For instance, you can highlight a table and ask Gemini to convert it into a graph.
This is all part of Google's effort to make file editing more seamless within its ecosystem.
Workspace integration
Gemini's integration with Google Workspace
The new file editing capabilities in Gemini come as an extension of its existing integrations with Google's Workspace apps.
The feature was already available through the Gemini bar in Google Docs.
This means that users could already use Gemini to edit files within these popular productivity tools, further enhancing their functionality and user experience.