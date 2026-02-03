Genetics play a bigger role in lifespan than previously thought
Turns out, your genes matter a lot more for how long you live than we thought—about 55% of lifespan differences (after statistically removing extrinsic causes of death such as accidents, infections and other external mortality) come down to genetics, according to new research from the Weizmann Institute.
The team studied twins and families with super-long-lived siblings, finding that genetics play a much bigger role than earlier estimates suggested.
How the research was conducted
Researchers compared identical and fraternal twins using a formula that measures heritability.
They noticed that in safer environments (with fewer outside risks), genes had an even stronger impact on how long people lived.
Centenarians in your family tree? You're likely to live longer
This could help scientists hunt down the exact genes linked to living longer and maybe even create tools or treatments to boost healthy aging.
Plus, if you've got centenarians in your family tree, you're statistically more likely to live longer too—by up to 24%.