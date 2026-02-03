Genetics play a bigger role in lifespan than previously thought Technology Feb 03, 2026

Turns out, your genes matter a lot more for how long you live than we thought—about 55% of lifespan differences (after statistically removing extrinsic causes of death such as accidents, infections and other external mortality) come down to genetics, according to new research from the Weizmann Institute.

The team studied twins and families with super-long-lived siblings, finding that genetics play a much bigger role than earlier estimates suggested.