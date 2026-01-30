Genetics shape over half of how long we live, says new study
A fresh study from the Weizmann Institute finds that your genes play a much bigger role in lifespan than we thought—about 50%, compared to previous estimates that ranged from about 6% to 33%.
Researchers dug into twin data from Denmark and Sweden to figure this out.
How they figured it out
Scientists used mathematical models on big twin datasets, removing outside risks like accidents and infections.
They found genetics consistently explained about half of lifespan differences, especially as public health improved since the start of the 20th century (from the early 1900s).
Why it matters
This challenges old ideas that genes don't matter much for how long you live.
The researchers said these results bring humans closer to what's seen in mice studies, which could help future aging research.
Still, lifestyle choices and luck make up the rest—so your habits count too.