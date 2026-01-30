Genetics shape over half of how long we live, says new study

Scientists used mathematical models on big twin datasets, removing outside risks like accidents and infections. They found genetics consistently explained about half of lifespan differences, especially as public health improved since the start of the 20th century (from the early 1900s).

Why it matters

This challenges old ideas that genes don't matter much for how long you live.

The researchers said these results bring humans closer to what's seen in mice studies, which could help future aging research.

Still, lifestyle choices and luck make up the rest—so your habits count too.