Genians: Kimsuky runs Ollama GPT4All locally to retain stolen data
Technology
A new report from South Korea's Genians reveals that the North Korean hacking group Kimsuky is stepping up its game with AI tools.
They're using tools such as Ollama and GPT4All to run AI models locally right on their own computers, no cloud is needed, which lets them keep a tight grip on any stolen data.
Kimsuky AI tactics complicate phishing detection
Kimsuky isn't just using AI for coding help: they're automating tasks, converting speech to text, and may eventually help support malware development.
They also make fake financial and cryptocurrency documents that look legitimate to trick people into opening malicious files or falling for scams.
Genians warns that these smarter attacks make phishing and fraud much harder to spot, raising new challenges for cybersecurity teams everywhere.