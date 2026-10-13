Geoffrey Hinton calls AI 'alien beings' and urges rapid adaptation
Technology
AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton is sounding the alarm about how fast artificial intelligence is evolving, calling these new technologies "alien beings" that we're building.
He says we need to adapt quickly, warning that if AI gets out of human control, it could become a real problem, and we might only have a couple of years to adapt.
Hinton urges global cooperation on AI
Hinton's warnings aren't just wild guesses; he sees them as early signs of serious risks.
Even though some tech leaders disagree with him, he's urging everyone to be cautious and think ahead.
He's also worried about big ethical questions, like what happens if AI becomes conscious, and believes countries need to work together so these powerful systems don't create chaos or instability in society.