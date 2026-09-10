Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could cause human extinction next decade
AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton says there's a real chance (over 10%) that artificial intelligence could lead to human extinction within the next decade.
He told the BBC this isn't just a wild guess, given how unpredictable super-smart AI could be.
Hinton stressed that assuming the risk is only 1% would be "very foolish," urging people not to underestimate what advanced AI might do.
Hinton says AI can harm remotely
Hinton explained that AI doesn't need robots or physical power to be dangerous; it could spread fake news, manipulate people, launch massive cyberattacks, or even create harmful viruses.
As he put it, "there's just countless other ways it could get rid of us if it wanted to."
Hinton urges safe AI design
He emphasized designing new AI systems so they don't develop harmful goals.
"We have to figure out how to design it so that it won't want to," Hinton said, highlighting growing worries as AI tech evolves fast.