Geologists say Shively Fault in Humboldt County poses quake risk Technology Jun 26, 2026

Geologists have uncovered an active fault in Humboldt County, California, called the Shively Fault.

Using lidar technology and a big excavation, researchers believe this fault is still moving, and it has the power to cause devastating earthquakes.

Jason Patton from the California Geological Survey first spotted it in 2022, and since then, he and Mark Hemphill-Haley, professor emeritus of geology at Cal Poly Humboldt, have dug deeper with help from the US Geological Survey.