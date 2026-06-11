German court finds Google responsible for AI overview errors
Technology
Big news: A German court just told Google it's responsible for mistakes made by its AI overview in Search.
Two Munich publishers said the AI wrongly linked them to scams, and the court agreed, pointing out that these overviews aren't just summaries, but original content created by Google itself.
Judges say summaries are Google's content
The court noticed Google's AI was mixing up facts and making connections that didn't actually exist in any sources.
Even though Google argued users could check links themselves, the judges said these summaries are totally on Google.
This ruling could have broader implications for Google's AI overviews and how AI-generated search responses are handled.