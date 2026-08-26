German scientists identify people by how bodies alter Wi-Fi signals
Technology
Scientists in Germany have figured out how to identify people just by the way their bodies change Wi-Fi signals in a room.
Their system uses information that Wi-Fi devices already send to routers (called BFI), and it's so accurate it picked out 197 participants, even as they walked around or stood at different angles.
Researchers warn unencrypted Wi-Fi risks surveillance
Here's the catch: this works with unencrypted data that a Wi-Fi adapter within range can passively record in monitor mode, even if you're not using the Wi-Fi.
The researchers are pretty concerned about privacy and warn this could be misused for surveillance.
They're pushing for stronger protections in future Wi-Fi standards so your "radio fingerprint" stays private.