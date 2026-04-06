Germany is erecting 364-meter wind turbine on former coal mine
Technology
Germany is putting up a wind turbine that is 364 meters tall. It is being built on an old coal mining site, turning a symbol of fossil fuels into a beacon for clean energy.
Thanks to its height, the turbine can catch stronger, steadier winds up high, which means it will generate more electricity.
Carbon-fibre composite used on brownfield site
Engineers will use carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer composite to keep things light but strong and made sure the turbine could handle tricky wind patterns.
Building on a brownfield site means less environmental disruption and smart use of existing infrastructure.
The project also lines up with Europe's climate goals, showing how new tech can double energy output while giving old industrial areas a fresh start.