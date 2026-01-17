Germany's Julich Center is using a supercomputer to model the human brain
The Julich Research Center in Germany is using JUPITER, Europe's first exascale supercomputer, to create detailed digital models of the human brain.
Researchers hope to unlock how our brains work and what goes wrong in diseases like Alzheimer's—all by crunching massive amounts of data using exascale computing.
Why does this matter?
With JUPITER's power and smart AI tools, researchers can now study the brain right down to individual neurons.
This could mean breakthroughs in understanding memory, learning, and neurological disorders.
The technology could enable digital "twins"—opening up new ways to explore biology and maybe even discover better treatments down the line.