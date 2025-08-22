Get 3 months of JioSaavn Pro for free: How
Jio is offering its prepaid and postpaid users in India who do not have an existing JioSaavn subscription a three-month free JioSaavn Pro subscription, valid until August 31.
This unlocks ad-free music streaming and unlimited downloads at no extra cost.
How to redeem the offer
Just open the MyJio app, find the "JioSaavn Pro - 3 Months Free" banner in the Offers Store, and tap it.
You'll get a code to redeem on the JioSaavn app or website.
The trial gives you ad-free listening, unlimited downloads, and as many JioTunes as you want.
Things to remember
The offer is for new JioSaavn subscribers only and can't be stacked with other promos.
Since regular plans start at ₹89/month, this is an easy way to try premium features for free—and enjoy your playlists offline without interruptions.