GG Technologies sues Apple in Bombay HC over NameDrop patent
GG Technologies Inc. founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Gaurav Goel, has sued Apple in the Bombay High Court.
It claims Apple's NameDrop, the feature that lets you swap contacts just by bringing iPhones close, copies technology its company patented.
GG Technologies wants ₹1,500 crore ($162 million) in damages and a ban on NameDrop in India.
StayTouch patent granted July 2024
GG Technologies launched its StayTouch app back in 2019, letting users share contacts by simply tapping phones together.
They applied for patent protection in the US in 2019 and submitted an Indian patent application in 2021, which was granted in July 2024.
The legal fight isn't just local: a similar case is happening against Apple in the US too, with American authorities even investigating if Apple broke patent rules.
If GG wins, it could mean big trouble for NameDrop in India and the US too.