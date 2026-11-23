GG Technologies launched its StayTouch app back in 2019, letting users share contacts by simply tapping phones together.

They applied for patent protection in the US in 2019 and submitted an Indian patent application in 2021, which was granted in July 2024.

The legal fight isn't just local: a similar case is happening against Apple in the US too, with American authorities even investigating if Apple broke patent rules.

If GG wins, it could mean big trouble for NameDrop in India and the US too.